Protocol reminder: U.P. issues fresh order on chair white towel

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has reiterated its directive to follow protocol for public representatives and officers at official meetings. The issue revolves around the use of white towels on chairs, which is customary for officers but often overlooked for MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, leading to complaints of disrespect. The GO refers to earlier orders, including one from October 3, 2023, instructing officers to extend courtesy and follow protocol provisions. (For Representation)

In a fresh government order (GO) dated December 1, 2024, principal secretary (Appointment) M Devraj highlighted continued violations despite previous directives. He reminded officers to provide public representatives with chairs of equal height and decor, including white towels, and ensure their mobile numbers are saved and calls returned promptly.

“...despite directives the complaints about violation of protocol are being received from some places. Hence, I have been directed to ensure that the GOs in this regard are strictly followed,” said Devraj.

The GO refers to earlier orders, including one from October 3, 2023, instructing officers to extend courtesy and follow protocol provisions. Another GO from October 7, 2024, mandated divisional commissioners and district magistrates to provide public representatives with chairs matching those of officers in both design and size during meetings. If officers are seated on sofas, public representatives must also be given similar seating.

Devraj also emphasized the January 17, 2023, directive, which requires officers to either answer or return calls from public representatives. He urged strict compliance with all these instructions to uphold the dignity and respect of elected representatives.