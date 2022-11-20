Pt Deen Dayal Updhyay college students win governor’s praise

Exhorting all students to be better human beings first and be more respectful towards women, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday highlighted the benefits of the new education policy.

Addressing students of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay College in Lakhimpur, the governor said NEP-2020 will be helpful for students of anganwadis to universities by enabling them to choose a career according to their aptitude.

The governor felicitated meritorious students of both units of the intermediate college (one affiliated to the UP board and the other to the CBSE) and Sarasvati Balika Vidya Mandir.

“NEP-2020, which was prepared in due consultation with experts, teachers and various other stakeholders, acknowledges the role of the teachers and guardians/parents in the students’ overall development,” she observed.

Stressing the need for qualitative changes to libraries and laboratories at colleges and universities levels, the governor said reading materials of students’ and teachers’ choice should be made available there.

Principals of all the mentioned institutions, along with other office-bearers, were present on the occasion. The governor, later, left for Paliya and was scheduled to stay overnight at Dudhwa.