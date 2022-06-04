Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PUC certificate made must for UP govt vehicles after issue is raised in VS

The transport department’s move came after a member raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha during the recent Budget session.
Updated on Jun 04, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The transport department has sought pollution under control (PUC) certificates from all government vehicles registered under various government departments, an official aware of the development said.

“Transport commissioner Dheeraj Sahu has written a letter to all HoDs, DMs and other officials urging them to ensure maximum vehicles registered under their department obtain PUC certificates as early as possible,” he said.

In the letter, Sahu has said that of the 60,545 vehicles registered in the state only 12,972 are covered with a PUC certificate. “The number of government vehicles covered with a PUC certificate is very low compared to the total number of government vehicles registered with the transport department,” he said.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, there is a provision for issuing a challan to any vehicle that does not have a valid PUC certificate and is liable to pay 10,000 as compounding fee, if the owner wants to settle the issue on the spot to avoid the case going to court.

