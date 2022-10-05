Puja pandal collapses in Lucknow; 1 injured

A Durga Puja pandal collapsed near a park in front of Lucknow’s DPS Eldeco Udyan 2 under the PGI Police station area, injuring one person on Wednesday morning, said the organisers.

The injured person, who was trapped inside the Pandal, was rescued and rushed immediately to hospital with the help of police and locals. There were over 50 people inside the pandal when it fell, the organisers said.

“We were preparing for Sindoor Khela and idol immersion when the pandal collapsed due to rain water collecting on the top of the pandal. The pandal was erected with iron poles. There were around 50-55 people inside the temple when it fell. A JCB was used to clear the mess. Because of the incident, the idol was fragmented, so we immersed it here in a temporary pond,” said AN Mukhopadhyay, president of Sri Sri Sarbojanik Durga Puja Samiti, Eldeco-2, Rae Bareli Road.

District magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar immediately reached the accident site and took stock of the situation. Gangwar also instructed that all those erecting tents in the district be trained tomorrow in order to avoid similar accidents. “Training should also be given in relation to electrical safety, fire safety and other security-related arrangements,” he said.