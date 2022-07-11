PVR superplex, Funtura: Lulu's biggest mall launched in Lucknow | 5 points

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the biggest mall of the LuLu Group International, the Lulu Mall, in Lucknow. He inspected the mall and its key attractions including the mega LuLu Hypermarket and the family entertainment zone Funtura. Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali MA, UP Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and former Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma were also present at the inaugural function. Lulu mall is part of the project announced at the mega investors’ summit organised in Lucknow in February 2018 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated as the chief guest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the launch, Lulu Group International now has five malls in the country. The other four are in Kochi, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur.

Yusuffali M.A, chairman Lulu Group said, "I met chief minister Yogi Adityanath ji in 2018 and presented the details of the Lulu Lucknow. He instantly said that you start the work, the government will support (you). I would like to thank him and the Government of Uttar Pradesh for all the support."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All you need to know about the mega mall:

It is Lulu Group’s 235th venture and is the biggest among them. The mega mall is spread over 22 lakh sq feet and is expected to provide direct employment to 4,800 people and indirect employment to around 10,000 people.

The mall houses 15 fine dining restaurants and cafes, and a mega food court with 25 brand outlets has a seating capacity for 1,600 people.

A dedicated wedding shopping arena with the choicest jewelry, fashion, and premium watch brands.

The mall has a dedicated 11-storey parking facility spread over 7 lakh square feet for over 3,000 vehicles. An 11-screen PVR superplex will be launched later this year.

With one of the largest indoor family entertainment facilities Funtura, the facility has latest entertainment attractions for six-year-olds and 66-year-olds alike.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON