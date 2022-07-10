LuLu in Lucknow: Biggest mall of group to welcome Lucknowites from tomorrow
The biggest mall of the LuLu Group International, the LuLu Mall, is all set to welcome Lucknowites from Monday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the ₹2000 crore project on Sunday.
It is part of the project announced at the mega investors’ summit organised in the state capital in February 2018. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest at the event.
The Lulu Group’s Lucknow mall is its 235th venture and is the biggest among them. The mega mall is spread over 22 lakh sq feet and will provide direct employment to 4,800 people and indirect employment to around 10,000 people.
In 220 shops of the mall leading brands of all sectors will attract people. The mega food court, with 25 outlets of brands, has a seating capacity for 1,600 people.
“The mall has the latest 11-storey parking lot spread over seven lakh square feet. The 11-screen PVR superplex of the mall will be launched later this year,” informed Sameer Verma, general manager, Lulu Mall, Lucknow.
The mall has one of the largest indoor family entertainment facility Funtura. The facility has latest entertainment attractions for six-year-olds and 66-year-olds alike.
Upcoming projects
The next mega projects of the LuLu Group are malls in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, Varanasi and in Prayagraj.
“Land for the two projects has already been identified. In the next six months both projects will be launched. After the launch they will be completed in around two years,” said V Nand Kumar, director, marketing and communication (global).
The group has an expansion plan for Uttar Pradesh, he added. The under-construction food processing hub of the LuLu Group in Greater Noida will come up with an investment of ₹500 crore.
Future projects
The state government has approved the LuLu Group’s request for future projects in Gorakhpur and Kanpur. “The state government has approved the two projects,” said Shibu Philips, head of the LuLu Shopping Mall, India.
