PWD to construct India-Nepal Friendship Gate in UP soon: Prasada

An India-Nepal Friendship Gate would be constructed on Indo Nepal border in UP soon, said PWD minister Jitin Prasada on Friday.

India has a friendly relation with the neighbouring Himalayan nation and shares a porous border passing through many districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Though the exact place where the gate would be constructed has not been finalised yet but the minister has asked PWD officials to prepare detailed project report for the same.

During a review meeting on Friday evening, Prasada said he has started working on a 20-point action plan as per the directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

He also ordered officials to implement the 20-point action plan immediately and cautioned them against any laxity.

The minister asked for a separate meeting to review the works of Bridge Corporation and Rajkiya Nirman Nigam. He also directed the engineers of UP State Bridge Corporation to prepare proposals for construction of ROBs (railway over bridges) on all level crossings in the state by signing MoUs with Railways.

The minister also ordered for completion of all pending road and bridge works in the next 100 days.

Prasada directed officials to identify 50 big projects from different districts that should be publicized as achievements of the department.

The minister directed engineers to prepare a plan for maintenance of roads in selected development blocks.

The proposal should be prepared and submitted for cabinet approval soon, he said.

He also directed engineers to prepare plan for widening of state roads and major district roads in the next five years.

He also directed the authorities to construct proper bridges in place of pontoon bridges on different rivers for the ease of residents.

Prasada directed the officials to give due importance to the proposals given by public representatives besides preparing plans for all districts with complete transparency.

