QR code based digital payment system starts at head post offices
In an effort to make its services customer friendly, the Department of Posts has started UPI QR code based digital payment system at all booking counters of head post offices across the country including Varanasi.
Krishna Kumar Yadav, postmaster general of Varanasi region said in the first phase, this service has been started from April 16. This includes all 6 head post offices of Varanasi region - Head Post Office Varanasi, Varanasi Cantt, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Ballia and Rasra.
Payment of booking charges for various types of letters /parcels and other postal items will now be possible through digital payment in addition to cash, he said.
During the booking of letters/parcels, the postal assistant at the point of sale, after entering all the details of the sender and receiver of the letter, will generate QR code. Customer will be asked to scan the code and complete the payment process accordingly.
By scanning the above QR code, payment can be made through any UPI payment mobile application like Dak Pay, Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Amazon Pay etc.
On completion of the payment process, the software will capture the payment completion information from the central server and the customer’s receipt will be printed, he said.
Yadav said with the introduction of this service in the post offices, the digital economy will be strengthened along with increasing the facilities for the customers.
“Now, the customers as well as postal assistants will get relief from the problem of cash. Time will also be saved by not involving over the counter money transaction. However, the work of booking postal items through cash will also continue,” he added.
Derailment delays train services for over 14 hours
Mumbai Local train services on main Central Railways between CSMT and Kalyan were affected for over 14 hours after the derailment of three coaches of a mail train on Friday night. However, no injuries were reported in the incident. Railway officials said that there will be investigation if human error caused the collision. At 9.45 pm on Friday night , three rear end coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed near Matunga railway station.
HC strikes down GR allowing deduction of 10% land acquisition amount paid to tribals
The Bombay high court on Wednesday struck down a July 2010 Government Resolution (GR) issued by the state government authorising the deduction of 10% from the compensation paid to tribals for the acquisition of the Class II occupancy lands allotted to them by the government. The court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by tribals from Vasai.
Soren faces EC probe over mining lease to self
The Election Commission of India has begun a probe into allegations that a mining lease on a government land was granted to Jharkhand chief minister Heman Soren last year, which amounts to holding an “office of profit” and hence could invite his disqualification from the legislative assembly under the Representation of People's Act, people aware of the development said on Saturday.
Radiation helps in moderate Covid cases: AIIMS study
Ruchirkumar@hindustantimes.com Adding low dose pulmonary radiotherapy to the treatment of patients as per institutional protocol, in case of moderate Covid-19 pneumonia patients, has been found to be beneficial in stopping the progression of the disease to severe stage, says a research conducted by Patna's All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Of the 13 patients studied, seven were taken up in the radiation arm and six not given radiotherapy.
Situation in Jahangirpuri under control, don't believe in rumours: Delhi top cop
The Delhi Police on Saturday said the situation in Jahangirpuri was under control and assured strict action against rioters, this after violence erupted during Hanuman Jayanti procession in the area. “Citizens are requested to not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media,” he added. Two police personnel were injured after clashes between two communities during the procession. Heavy police deployment was put in place after violence.
