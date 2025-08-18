‘Quota anomalies’ in 69K teachers’ recruitment in UP: Candidates protest outside minister’s place

Alleging reservation scam in 19,000 posts in 69,000 assistant teacher recruitment, a large number of candidates from reserved categories staged a protest outside basic education minister Sandeep Singh’s residence at Mall Avenue here on Monday. Policemen taking away one of the protestors in Lucknow on August 18. (HT photo)

From there, police sent them to Eco Garden in vehicles. The education directorate at Nishatganj was turned into a fortress in the wake of the protest. “We have not yet got justice in this recruitment,” the protesters claimed.

They said if the government does not take the initiative for hearing in the Supreme Court and keeps getting dates after dates from the apex court, they will stage sit-in protests every day in Lucknow and also gherao the residences of BJP leaders. Talks were held with additional chief secretary, basic education, Deepak Kumar, on the issue but nothing came out of it, said one of the protesters Dhananjay Gupta.

On the call of Pichda Dalit Samyukta Morcha’s state president Sushil Kashyap and state patron Bhaskar Singh, the ‘aggrieved’ candidates claimed to have sent hundreds of letters to the Chief Justice of India in which it was, as per the protestors, clearly stated that for the last 12 months the plaint of the candidates was not being heard in the Supreme Court and dates were being given one after the other due to which they were very upset. The protesters said in such a situation, the apex court should start hearing their case so that they can get justice.

Sushil Kashyap and Bhaskar Singh alleged that in the said recruitment, OBC category has been given only 3.86% reservation instead of 27%, SC category has been given only 16.2% reservation instead of 21% and thus in this recruitment, Basic Education Rules 1981 and Reservation Rules 1994 have been violated.

They also alleged that the original selection of this recruitment was not being made public for the last 5 years despite the order of a division bench of the Allahabad high court issued on August 13. 2024, ‘which shows that there has been a huge reservation scam in the said recruitment’. Basic education department officials said the matter was pending in the court and they will abide by the order of the Supreme Court.