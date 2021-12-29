Radio City Exclusively Launched at Kanpur and Lucknow Metro Stations

India’s leading radio station has achieved yet another milestone, by signing a broadcast deal with the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC).

As per the agreement, Radio City will now be exclusively broadcast in the Kanpur Metro. Having signed a similar agreement with the Lucknow Metro, commuters across 30 stations in Lucknow and Kanpur can now enjoy Radio City’s unique entertainment offerings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Radio City has always been known for its innovation & trendsetting approach in the Radio Broadcast Industry.

With the launch of the Kanpur Metro by Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28th December, listeners onboard can now exclusively tune in to the radio channel from 6 am till 10 pm every day.

Starting the launch with a bang, Radio City surprised its listeners in the Kanpur Metro, by organizing a meet & greet with the city’s favourite Radio City RJs, who were live at the Motijheel station from 7 am to 9 pm.

Kickstarting the first day of the broadcast, India's digital sensation RJ Raghav was also a part of the celebration, with a special segment at 7 am. The programme was followed by a series of live shows by the station’s superhit RJs Karishma, Hari and Akhil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Radio City has always been India’s and Uttar Pradesh’s favourite music destination. We have continually strived to stay connected to our millions of listeners through the most innovative collaborations and offerings.All our special partnerships are always aimed at giving our audience something new, as we bring the people of U.P the hottest shows and most pathbreaking programmes. We are glad to partner with the UPMRC, to offer the best entertainment and refreshing content to commuters onboard the Kanpur Metro. This association is a giant step forward in our continuous endeavour to provide our Uttar Pradeshaudience with the most holistic entertainment experiences,” said Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City India.