Rae Bareli or Wayanad? It’s a tough choice for Rahul Gandhi

ByUmesh Raghuvanshi
Jun 05, 2024 09:07 PM IST

The Cong leader won the Rae Bareli seat by a margin of 3,90,030 votes and his margin of victory in Wayanad was 3,64,422 votes. As he is set to take a call soon, party leaders have already requested him to retain Rae Bareli

LUCKNOW With senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi securing landslide victories in Rae Bareli and Wayanad, the question remains which constituency he will forego. As he is set to take a call soon, party leaders have already requested him to retain Rae Bareli.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi arrive to attend the INDIA bloc leaders meeting, at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi arrive to attend the INDIA bloc leaders meeting, at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Gandhi won the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 3,90,030 votes and his margin of victory in Wayanad was 3,64,422 votes.

“We will request Rahul ji to retain Rae Bareli,” said UP Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai.

“People of both the Lok Sabha constituencies have ensured Rahul Gandhi’s election to Lok Sabha by a big margin. So, the choice of one seat will be difficult for him,” said Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’.

Both Rai and Mishra though did not comment about the possible choice the Congress may have if Rahul Gandhi retains Wayanad, a demand for Priyanka Gandhi to make her political debut is already being made.

“We want Rahul Gandhiji to retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat. However, if he decides to retain Wayanad, we will request the Congress high command to field a Gandhi family member. As no other leader will be acceptable here as a candidate, the choice must be Priyanka Gandhi,” said Pankaj Tiwari, president, district Congress Committee, Rae Bareli.

CB Pandey, former advisor to the UP governor, said the Prohibition of Simultaneous Membership Rules provide that the candidate elected from two seats of Lok Sabha will have to resign one seat within 14 days from the date of his/her election.

Those aware of the development said eight MLAs, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, will also have to make a choice to retain their seat in the state legislature or in the parliament. Yadav, who is an MLA and leader of opposition in the state legislative assembly, will also have to make a choice.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Rae Bareli or Wayanad? It’s a tough choice for Rahul Gandhi
