Rae Bareli: UP ministers visit family of lynched Dalit, provide financial aid

Uttar Pradesh ministers Rakesh Sachan and Asim Arun on Saturday visited the family of Hariom Valmiki in Rae Bareli, a Dalit man allegedly lynched by a mob on suspicion of theft on the night of October 2-3, and handed over ₹13.55 lakh in financial assistance on behalf of the state government, officials said. Two UP ministers hand over ₹13.55 lakh aid to victim’s family (Sourced: X)

Minister of state (independent charge) for social welfare, Asim Arun, informed that the amount of ₹13.55 has been distributed among the victim’s wife and father, as they live separately in Rae Bareli and Fatehpur, respectively. He said the two separate cheques of ₹6,92,500 and ₹6,62,500 have been handed over to the deceased’s wife, Sangeeta and his father, Gangadeeb, respectively.

Arun said the state government has promised a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible.

Under government schemes, the deceased’s wife will also receive a monthly pension of ₹6,000, and his daughter Ananya will get ₹2,500 monthly under the CM Bal Sewa Yojana. Additionally, the victim’s father received financial aid, while the victim’s brother and sister were offered government jobs in social welfare and the Fatehpur district hospital.

Arun, along with Rakesh Sachan, the cabinet minister for micro, small and medium enterprises, Khadi and village industries, sericulture, handlooms and textiles, was on an inspection visit to NTPC Unchahar in Rae Bareli, where they met the victim’s family.

Hariom, 38, was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Unchahar on suspicion of being a ‘drone thief’ while on his way to meet his wife, who lives with her parents due to marital differences. Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 105 for culpable homicide and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act. So far, 12 of the 15 identified accused have been arrested.

The incident comes amid rising fears of drone thefts in rural UP. Villagers are keeping night watches and installing terrace lights to deter suspected drones. Although no conclusive evidence links drones to thefts, authorities are maintaining a drone register and banning unauthorised night flights.