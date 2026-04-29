Rage after car hits woman: 4 held for beating man to death in Varanasi

Police have arrested four accused in connection with an incident where a 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death after his car accidentally hit a woman, triggering a violent attack by her relatives in Ghamhapur village of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on April 26 night. The deceased has been identified as Manish Singh of Ghamhapur village. A man identified as Manish Singh of Ghamhapur village was beaten to death on April 26 night. (For Representation)

Police have registered a case under Sections 190, 191(2), 103(2), 324(5), and 3(5) of the BNS against eight named individuals and seven unidentified persons based on the complaint of the victim’s family. Raids are underway to arrest the remaining accused, they said.

The arrested accused include Manoj Prajapati 29, Harishchandra Rajbhar, 60, Yogendra Prajapati 25, and Abhishek alias Buddhu, 41, police said.

A joint team from the Crime branch and Phoolpur police station has been formed to nab the remaining accused, police said in a communique.

DCP (Gomti Zone) Neetu Kadyan said Manish Singh was on Sunday night driving through the village on Sunday night when his vehicle allegedly struck Bindu Devi, 40, also a Ghamhapur resident, while she was washing utensils by the roadside. She sustained injuries in the collision.