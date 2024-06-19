Rahul move raises hopes of Congress revival in U.P.

Lucknow: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s decision to retain Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat has raised hopes of the Congress’ revival and the party regaining the lost grounds in Uttar Pradesh. The poll scenario began changing positively for Congress-SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh once Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav decided to contest the 2024 poll and the alliance won 43 of 80 UP seats. (HT FILE)

Rahul Gandhi had won 2024 polls from Rae Bareli and Wayanad Lok Sabha seats and he has decided to leave Wayanad seat for his sister Priyanka Gandhi.

Senior party leaders have called this the right move and say this was an indication towards the party’s continuing increased focus on Uttar Pradesh. The party has already given indications that its alliance with the SP will continue.

“This decision will help in strengthening the Congress in Uttar Pradesh. Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have already spoken about the Gandhi family’s connections with Rae Bareli and thus Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi made a beginning to strengthen the party in the state and Rahul Gandhi’s move will take her efforts further,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai on phone.

The Congress, which contested 17 of UP’s 80 Lok Sabha seats in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and won six seats, has been looking for a push for a turn around and the 2024 poll results appear to have provided the desired opportunity.

Those aware of the development said the poll scenario began changing positively for Congress-SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh once Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav decided to contest the 2024 poll and the alliance won 43 of 80 UP seats.

“The outcome of 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh has indicated that the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance’s votes and conversion of seats increased after announcement of senior Congress Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav about the decision to contest 2024 polls from Kannauj and Rae Bareli seats respectively. The Congress’s decision to field Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad will reaffirm the bonding of the people with the Gandhi family in north and south alike and thus strengthen the Congress in both the regions,” said Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’.

Others said Rahul Gandhi focused on issues like the caste census, BJP’s alleged move to change the Constitution, rising unemployment and scrapping of the Agnivir scheme etc. This worked effectively in the state. As Rahul Gandhi has given indications that he will continue to focus on such issues his decision to represent a seat from Uttar Pradesh will help strengthen the Congress.

Rae Bareli district Congress committee president Pankaj Tiwari said he was happy that Rahul Gandhi chose to retain Rae Bareli and the decision to field Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad. “We welcome the decision of Rahul Gandhi to retain Rae Bareli and field Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. Priyanka Gandhi has worked for 20 years in Rae Bareli and Amethi region and she should have become MP by now. She, however, stayed away from electoral politics. She said she had a strong relationship with Rae Bareli and would continue to take care of her brother Rahul Gandhi’s constituency. So, we will now have four MPs to take care of Rae Bareli constituency and they include Sonia Gandhi (Rajya Sabha MP), Rahul Gandhi (Rae Bareli MP, Priyanka Gandhi (to contest from Wayanad) and KL Sharma (Amethi MP),” said Tiwari.