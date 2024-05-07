Rahul-Akhilesh show of strength in Kannauj, Kanpur on May 10

KANPUR INDIA bloc will hold joint election rallies of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kannauj and Kanpur on May 10 as electioneering is set to get intense across the Kanpur-Bundelkhand region that goes to polls on May 13 in the fourth phase. Kannauj will be a pivotal seat, where Akhilesh Yadav will make his fourth appearance on the electoral battlefield and Rahul Gandhi will address a joint rally of India Bloc seeking votes for the SP chief. After the joint rally, the leaders will move to Kanpur for an extensive road show. (File Photo)

Preparations for the joint rally in Kannauj are underway, with Kannauj SP president Kaleem Khan and his Congress counterpart Dinesh Paliwal confirming the schedule and gearing up for the event.

Akhilesh Yadav, who has represented Kannauj thrice as an MP, will be accompanied by his wife Dimple Yadav, who has also been an MP twice from the constituency.

In Kanpur, preparations for the joint road show are in full swing. Congress nominee Alok Mishra and SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai discussed the route with officials. Bajpai said the route will cover all five Lok Sabha seats of Kanpur and Akbarpur.

Prior to this road show, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a 17-km-long road show on May 4 in support of BJP candidates Ramesh Awasthi from Kanpur and Devendra Singh Bholey from Akbarpur.

Home minister Amit Shah will also hold a public meeting in Kannauj on May 8, said BJP media in-charge Sharad Mishra. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to address three public rallies in Kanpur and rural areas. He will kick off the rallies with an address in Ghatampur on May 8, followed by another in Kanpur the next day, as confirmed by BJP MLA Surendra Maithani.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is also expected to address a rally in Kanpur. The region is abuzz with political activity as leaders and parties vie for the support of the electorate in this crucial phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati will hold two public rallies in Kannauj and Kanpur on May 9 and 10 for party candidates from Kannauj and Akbarpur, said district president of Kannauj BSP Babloo Gautam.