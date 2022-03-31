Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Raid at former UP minister’s meat factory

Action taken after complaints that the factory’s licence had expired, and processing/packaging of meat was still on, say police
Situated on Hapur road, the factory, exports packaged meat to the Middle East and other countries (Pic for representation)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 07:59 PM IST
ByS Raju

MEERUT A joint team of the police, weights & measures department, pollution board and other departments conducted a raid at the meat factory of former minister and BSP leader, Haji Yakoob Qureshi, on Thursday afternoon.

Situated on Hapur road, the factory, Al Faheem Meatex Pvt Ltd, exports packaged meat to the Middle East and other countries.

“The raid was conducted after complaints that the factory’s licence had expired, but processing/packaging of meat was still on. A big consignment of meat was stored in the factory and officials were assessing its weight and legal status,” said SP (rural) Keshav Mishra. The raid was continuing till late evening.

Speaking to HT over phone, Haji Yakoob’s son Imran Qureshi, said he was out of town and therefore didn’t know much about the raid. He, however, claimed that there was no illegal practice in the factory. “Some packets of stored meat were damaged while shifting and they were being re-packed,” he added.

BSP leader Haji Yakoob had contested 2019 Lok Sabha election and lost by a slender margin to his nearest rival – BJP’s Rajendra Agarwal. He was a minister in the BSP government in UP and made headlines after announcing a bounty on the head of a Danish cartoonist who made a caricature of Prophet Mohammad in 2006.

