News / Cities / Lucknow News / Rail infra budget for UP rose by 16 times since 2014, says Vaishnaw

Rail infra budget for UP rose by 16 times since 2014, says Vaishnaw

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Nov 23, 2023 07:12 AM IST

He said the rail network in Uttar Pradesh was transforming and hundred per cent rail route electrification had been completed

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has reportedly said that the government raised annual budgetary allocations for railways infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh by 16 times since the period between 2009 and 2014.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually flagging off a new train between Mau and LTT station in Mumbai, on Wednesday.
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually flagging off a new train between Mau and LTT station in Mumbai, on Wednesday.

Quoting the minister, North Eastern Railway (NER) chief public relation officer Pankaj Kumar Singh said in 2023-24 17,507 crore was earmarked for development of rail infrastructure in the state, which was 16 times more in comparison to average budget allocated in the five years ending 2014.

Vaishnaw said this while virtually flagging off a direct train from Mau to Mumbai on Wednesday. He added the rail network in Uttar Pradesh was transforming and hundred per cent rail route electrification had been completed apart from the authorities undertaking the renovation of 508 railway stations and approving new rail lines.

Meanwhile, Arvind Sharma, a cabinet minister in the Yogi government who was also present at the launch, expressed hope that the powerloom and textile industry in Mau would benefit greatly from the train service. Abdur Rahman

