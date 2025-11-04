RailOne App launched: Now book tickets, track trains, order food, all at one place

The Northern Railway’s Lucknow Division has launched ‘RailOne’, a new all-in-one mobile app that puts almost every railway service at passengers’ fingertips. For representation only (HT File Photo)

From booking reserved and unreserved tickets to checking live train status, ordering food, filing complaints or finding your coach on a platform, this app aims to become every traveller’s digital companion, said the Railways.

“Unlike existing apps which focus on limited features, RailOne combines everything under one roof. It even allows passengers using IRCTC or UTS apps to log in directly without creating new credentials,” said senior divisional commercial manager Kuldeep Tiwari.

According to the Railways, the app is part of the Indian Railways’ push for Digital India, transparency and passenger convenience. “To make more passengers aware, a special awareness campaign will soon begin across major stations in the Lucknow Division.” said Tiwari.

What passengers can do with RailOne

•Book reserved, unreserved, platform and season tickets

•Check PNR status, live train location and coach position in real time

•Use e-catering to order meals directly to your seat

•File complaints and track refunds via Rail Madad

•Get 3% discount on unreserved tickets using R-Wallet

•Access porter services and last-mile taxi information