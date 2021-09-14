Railways deploys robots to ensure ‘100% disinfection’ of train coaches

The Northern Railways (NR) has deployed highly-germicidal ultraviolet rays based UVC robots to disinfect train coaches in most effective manner, said railway officials.

“This unique technique ensures 100% disinfection in the compartment area and so far this is the most effective solution to ensure proper hygiene. In the entire process there is no involvement of humans. It’s purely remote-controlled robots that flawlessly perform the task using ultraviolet rays,” said Deepak Kumar, chief public relation officer (CPRO), Northern Railways (NR).

He said the technique was first introduced in Lucknow Shatabdi Special in July and the results were unbelievable. Now plans are afoot to introduce the same in other trains as well.

Kumar said the bot is capable of disinfecting the entire train compartment, including the most narrowest areas that are far from human reach, automatically.

“This technology utilizes a robotic device with autonomous wings installed with UVC lights for 100% disinfection. The device is operated with the help of wireless remote control for the safety of the operator and the surroundings,” he said.

He further said the technology not only destroys the nucleus of the Coronavirus, rendering it unable to replicate but is also eco friendly.

“Lab tests by the government certified lab have shown that 99.99% bacteria, viruses and germs were killed after disinfection by the UVC robots,” he added.

General manager NR Ashutosh Gangal said the UVC technology has been adopted after rigorous testing and trials.

“This is approved and tested by the Indian Council of Medical Research, CSIO and Tanuvas Study Centre, Government of India and is already being used by Air India Express for cabin disinfection and hospitals for a couple of decades,” he said.

He further said the UVC technology was safe and user-friendly. The movement of the machine on the washing line was also very easy.