Railways have big role in putting Ayodhya on global map: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that railways have a big role to play in putting Ayodhya on the global map.

The UP chief minister was addressing a Ramayan conclave in Ayodhya.

“Railways have a big role to play in putting Ayodhya on the global map. Minister of state for railways Darshana Jardosh ji’s arrival here will prove helpful in accelerating the ongoing railway projects and taking forward the development journey of Ayodhya,” he said. President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the conclave.

“After a long wait of five centuries, with the compassion and efforts of our Prime Minister, the construction work of the grand temple of Lord Ram is going on in Ayodhya. Today, inauguration and foundation stone of several projects have been laid by Rashtrapatiji (President),” he said.

“Lord Ram is for everyone,” the CM said.

The Supreme Court verdict of November 9, 2019 in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute case had paved the way for the construction of the temple.

Adityanath also presented a statue of Lord Ram to the President on the occasion.

Governor Anandiben Patel, who also addressed the gathering, said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has contributed a lot to Ayodhya’s development and has a special affinity for the city.”

After the construction work of the Ram temple started, Ayodhya had found place on the tourism map of the world, said the governor.

The governor also pointed out that Deepotsav celebrations of Ayodhya had made the temple town famous across the world.

The BJP government started the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya in October 2017, about seven months after coming to power in Uttar Pradesh in March 2017.

CM Adityanath presides over the celebrations in Ayodhya every year on the eve of Diwali.