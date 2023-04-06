Guru Kripa Yatra train connecting five Takhats flagged off from Lucknow

It was an evening to remember for the Sikh community as the Railways flagged off Guru Kripa Yatra train from Lucknow Junction connecting five sacred Takhats across India, on Wednesday. Guru Kripa Yatra train being flagged off in Lucknow on Wednesday (HT Photo)

The train was flagged off by Jaiveer Singh, minister of tourism and culture, U.P. along with Baldev Singh Aulakh, minister of state for agriculture, agricultural education and agricultural research.

As the special tourist train was set to begin its first journey, Sikh tourists along with their families were seen excitedly boarding the newly launched train decked up with garlands and balloons.

The women tourists were garlanded by former Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia before they boarded the train.

“We’re very excited to set off on our journey. This was long due as earlier we had to travel to different Takhats separately but with this train, now we’ll be able to visit all five Takhts at one time,” said Surendra Singh, a resident of New Delhi who is going to travel with his wife, Diljeet Kaur.

“The train looks wonderful from inside with all modern facilities. Seats are made in such a way that we can even do kirtan and bhajan here,” said Divendra Singh, another tourist from Ludhiana.

“The train is launched under ‘Bharat Gaurav’ and is the first Bharat Gaurav train of North Eastern Railways,” said Pankaj Singh, CPRO, NER.

Addressing the function, Jaiveer Singh thanked PM Modi and congratulated the people of the country. “Through this train, people will get an opportunity to get acquainted with the glorious cultural heritage, historical cities and religious places,” he said.

Baldev Singh Aulakh too expressed his gratitude to PM Modi and said, “For Sikhs devotees, this religious place is like Char Dham. During this yatra, the pilgrims will visit Keshgarh Sahib Gurdwara and Virasat-e-Khalsa at Anandpur Sahib, Gurudwara Patalpuri Sahib at Kiratpur Sahib, Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib at Sirhind, Akal Takht and Golden Temple in Amritsar, Damdama Sahib at Bathinda, Nanded Takht Sachkhand Hazur Sahib, Gurudwara Shri Guru Nanak Jheera Sahib in Bidar and Gurudwara Harmandirji Sahib in Patna among others. With the operation of this train, along with Sikh devotees, people of other faiths can also travel thus giving a message of brotherhood,” he added.

“The train starts from Lucknow and stops at major centres of Sikh faith. This journey will be of 10 nights and 11 days. There will be a total of 678 berths having 44 second class AC, 58 third class AC and 576 non-AC sleeper coaches in the train. A dedicated Puja space is also given for tourists,” said Veer Raman, general manager, NER.

Other guests who attended the flag-off were MLA Jai Devi, MLA Dr Neeraj Bora, Sanyukta Bhatia, general manager of Modern Rail Coach Factory, Rae Bareli, Prashant Kumar Mishra, divisional railway manager, Lucknow, Aditya Kumar, chief public relations officer Pankaj Kumar Singh, among others.