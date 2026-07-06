Rain ends humid spell in Lucknow, more showers ahead

The brief monsoon lull came to an end on Sunday as evening rain cooled Lucknow after two days of hot and humid weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavier and more widespread rainfall across Uttar Pradesh in the days ahead.

IMD forecasts intensified monsoon activity across Uttar Pradesh as Bay of Bengal depression strengthens (Deepak Gupta/HT)

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Thunderstorms reached the state capital around 6:40 pm, followed by rain at about 7 pm, bringing much-needed relief from the sultry conditions that had prevailed since rainfall activity weakened on Friday afternoon. Lucknow recorded 9.9 mm of rainfall during the evening, while humidity stood at 77%.

Mohd Danish, senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Lucknow, said the city experienced wind speeds of up to 54 kmph during the thunderstorm. Rae Bareli and Hamirpur recorded winds of 41 kmph each, while Barabanki reported 25 kmph.

The weather office attributed the expected increase in rainfall to a well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal that has intensified into a depression.

Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the RMC, Lucknow, said the system is expected to move west-northwestwards towards northern Chhattisgarh after crossing the north Odisha coast. Along with the influence of an active western disturbance, weather activity across UP is likely to increase.

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{{^usCountry}} “Despite the monsoon trough being positioned south of its normal location, isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and sudden intense showers is likely across the state tonight and tomorrow. Subsequently, monsoon activity is expected to intensify further, leading to an increase in rainfall across the region,” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Despite the monsoon trough being positioned south of its normal location, isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and sudden intense showers is likely across the state tonight and tomorrow. Subsequently, monsoon activity is expected to intensify further, leading to an increase in rainfall across the region,” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

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The IMD has forecast rain and thundershowers at isolated places across the state, along with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

On Sunday, Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 30.2 degrees Celsius. For Monday, the IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorms. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Elsewhere in the state, Muzaffarnagar recorded 9 mm of rainfall on Sunday, followed by Prayagraj with 8.8 mm, Meerut with 7 mm and Azamgarh with 6.8 mm.

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