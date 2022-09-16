Rain fury in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath orders prompt relief work, expresses grief over deaths

In view of the incessant rainfall in most parts of the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked officers concerned in the affected districts to carry out relief and rescue operations with promptness.

He also expressed grief over the deaths due to excessive rain in Lucknow, Unnao, Fatehpur, Jhansi, Rae Bareli, Prayagraj and Sitapur and fatalities caused by lightning strikes and snakebite in Kannauj and Sonbhadra.

A statement from the CM’s office said that he has asked top officers concerned to survey their respective areas and keep an eye on the relief and rescue works. He also said for swift disbursal of relief money to those families who have lost members and also extended monetary support to such families who have lost their homes or livestock.

The statement said that the chief minister asked officers concerned to do crop damage surveys and assessments in their respective areas.

DY CM BRAJESH PATHAK MEETS THE INJURED

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak met the injured at Civil Hospital and also reached Gaur Enclave in Cantonment where wall collapse claimed nine lives. The deputy CM took stock of the treatment being provided to the injured at the hospital. Director of the hospital Dr Anand Ojha and CMS Dr RP Singh and other doctors were instructed to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

“The incident is very sad. I am with the people in every situation. In view of the heavy rain, I have directed the officials to conduct relief work and provide immediate help to the families of the victims affected by the loss of lives,” said Pathak.

Speaking to newspersons at the incident site, Pathak also said: “ A high-level inquiry has been ordered. At which level the negligence happened? How these people began to live here in this area which is a high-security zone, Who was responsible for these people settling down here, and how and why information about this settlement did not reach the government? Those responsible will not be spared.”