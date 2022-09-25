Rain lashes Lko again, residents grapple with water-logging

Lucknow The Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted partly cloudy sky on Monday with less possibility of rain in the state capital and nearby areas. Withdrawal of monsoon may get delayed, particularly in east UP, as conditions were favourable for a few spells of rain, said the weatherman.

Due to cyclonic circulation over entire Uttar Pradesh, the state capital and adjoining areas experienced moderate rainfall on Sunday. Rain soaked Lucknow since the early hours, leading to waterlogging in several areas.

Lucknow received 22.4 mm rainfall on Sunday. The forecast for the state capital is partly cloudy sky. The state forecast iwa rain/ thunder showers very likely at isolated places over west UP and a few places over east UP, said met director, JP Gupta.

Sultanpur recorded 55.7 mm rainfall, Kanpur 40.4 mm, Lakhimpur Kheri 40 mm and Faizabad 20 mm. The Met department has issued warning of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over the state.

Water-logging due to heavy rain forced people to stay inside. Arun Singh, a resident of Arjunganj said, “Due to heavy water-logging, we had to shelve our morning outing and we preferred to stay indoors.”

Once again low-lying areas of Faizullaganj were under water, throwing life into disarray. “Rain has again filled the entire area. Daily life is badly affected due to lack of proper drainage system. The rainwater accumulates very quickly and starts stinking. The local authorities hardly pay any heed to our problem,” said Arvind Singh, 50, resident of Daud Nagar in Faizullaganj

“The entire area is filled with sewage water which overflows during rain and makes life miserable for us,” he added. “About 50% of the area in Faizullaganj is submerged under rain and drain water. Apart from that, pig menace continues to haunt the area,” said another resident Suraj Kashyap.

According to Mamata Tripathi, president of the Bal Mahila Sangathan, the problem stems from a lack of drainage in most areas.

Residents of Mahanagar, Indiranagar and Aashiana also complained of heavy water-logging on the main sector road as drains got blocked. “The main road has been heavily water-logged, causing inconvenience to residents. A drain seems to be blocked which is adding to the problem,” said Mayank Agarwal, a resident.