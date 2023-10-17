Rain lashes parts of Lucknow; World Cup match halted for some time

Parts of Lucknow experienced rain accompanied by strong winds here on Monday.

A banner fell on the spectators following thunderstorm in Lucknow on Monday. (HT)

The state forecast for Tuesday is rain/ thundershowers very likely at isolated places. The met department has issued a warning of thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over West UP.

The state capital is, however, unlikely to get rain.

Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 34 and 22 degree Celsius respectively with partly cloudy sky, said India Meteorological department.

Around 4.30 pm on Monday, the sky turned overcast and it just started raining thereafter for 15-20 minutes. The match between Australia and Sri Lanka at Ekana stadium had to be halted for nearly half an hour.

Due to thunderstorm, several flexes and banners at the stadium was seen flying all over the pavillion, video of which went viral on social media too.

Bijnor recorded maximum rainfall 34.6 mm, Muzaffarnagar 23.8 mm and Moradabad 14.8 mm.

