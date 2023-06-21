Rain or gale, Lucknow yoga zeal unquelled

International Yoga Day was celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm in the state capital on Wednesday. People from all walks of life - politicians, officials, VIPs - and even especially abled children, participated wholeheartedly in the day’s observances.

Due to rain since morning, there was a temporary stoppage at the KD Singh Babu Stadium. However, participants were moved to sheltered areas and the practise continued.

At Governor’s House

A mass yoga session based on the theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam was organised inside the Governor’s House. Yoga was performed under the watchful eyes of trained Yogacharyas. Officials, employees of various departments, residents of Raj Bhawan, their families and representatives of voluntary organisations, along with deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra participated.

Drishti kids participate

At the Drishti Samajik Sansthan, a home for especially abled children, around 20 children participated in a yoga session led by trained yoga instructor and director of Drishti Shalu Singh.

At the University of Lucknow

The faculty of yoga and alternative medicine organised yoga sessions at 100 different locations catering to senior citizens and pregnant women, and introduced innovative practices such as Yoga on boat in the Gomti and yoga in water through the Palvini Pranayam technique.

Parallel events were organised in more than 100 associated colleges across five districts.

Yoga in madrasas

Different madrasas of the city organised yoga sessions to mark the day. Yoga was performed at Darul Uloom located in Gomti Nagar. Reports also came in of yoga being performed at Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, State Bank of India, at various city hospitals, at the Kukrail Picnic Spot, and at the security headquarters.