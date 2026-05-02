...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Rainwater harvesting: Uptake remains skewed despite 1,927 approvals by LDA since 2019

Official records show that these projects together cover over 15.59 million square metres, with a visible rise in compliance in recent years. However, officials admit that installations remain skewed, with Zone 1 (covering areas such as Gomti Nagar) consistently leading, followed by Zone 2, while other zones trail significantly.

Published on: May 02, 2026 03:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

Mandatory rainwater harvesting norms have seen partial uptake in Lucknow, with the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) approving 1,927 building plans since 2019, though implementation remains uneven across zones.

LDA officials said they enforce rainwater harvesting provisions at the planning stage itself. (For representation)

Official records show that these projects together cover over 15.59 million square metres, with a visible rise in compliance in recent years. However, officials admit that installations remain skewed, with Zone 1 (covering areas such as Gomti Nagar) consistently leading, followed by Zone 2, while other zones trail significantly.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar said the authority is pushing for greater adoption of rainwater harvesting (RWH) provisions and is carrying out strict monitoring. He added that installing such systems in premises is mandatory under the bylaws, especially as the state capital continues to witness rapid growth in the real estate sector.

The data also highlights a surge in approvals in recent years. The highest number of maps (373) were cleared in 2022-23, while 2025-26 recorded 365 approvals but with the largest covered area—over 6.77 million square metres—indicating that bigger projects are now incorporating rainwater harvesting systems.

Uneven implementation

While the overall numbers show progress, officials acknowledged that implementation remains uneven, with high compliance largely limited to developed and high-value areas. Lower adoption in other zones raises concerns about whether the policy is achieving its intended impact across the city.

Officials point out that uneven uptake could weaken the larger goal of groundwater recharge, especially in densely populated and older localities where natural recharge zones have already shrunk.

Groundwater data underscores the urgency. The groundwater department has reported that water levels have dropped to 180-200 feet in several parts of Lucknow. In areas like Mahanagar and Jail Road, levels range between 43-45 metres, while Indira Nagar and Faizullahganj report 35-42 metres. Older areas such as Aliganj, Chowk and Aminabad are already witnessing depths of around 160 feet.

Assistant engineer Aditya Pandey linked the decline to rapid concretisation and loss of open land. He clarified that while the groundwater department focuses on monitoring and recharge strategies, agencies like LDA and the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board enforce rainwater harvesting compliance through building regulations.

The data suggests that while policy enforcement has improved on paper, ensuring uniform adoption across all zones remains a challenge.

Year-wise RWH approvals

2019-20: 40 maps | 21,944.364 sq m

2020-21: 202 maps | 1,96,195.364 sq m

2021-22: 290 maps | 14,78,410.414 sq m

2022-23: 373 maps | 25,02,151.028 sq m

2023-24: 319 maps | 16,21,732.856 sq m

2024-25: 338 maps | 30,04,463.309 sq m

2025-26: 365 maps | 67,73,226.563 sq m

Total: 1,927 maps | 1,55,98,123.9 sq m

 
groundwater recharge rainwater harvesting
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Rainwater harvesting: Uptake remains skewed despite 1,927 approvals by LDA since 2019
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Rainwater harvesting: Uptake remains skewed despite 1,927 approvals by LDA since 2019
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.