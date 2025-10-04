Rajbhar seeks implementationof OBC quota sub-qualification

LUCKNOW Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president and Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday wrote to leaders of major political parties, demanding implementation of the recommendations of Justice Raghavendra Singh committee report on social justice. SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar (File)

The report recommends sub-classification of the 27% reservation for other backward classes (OBCs) into categories to ensure fair distribution of benefits among all castes.

In his letters, Rajbhar reached out to BJP president JP Nadda, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, BSP supremo Mayawati, Apna Dal (S) leader and Union minister Anupriya Patel, Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad, and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Rajbhar stressed that sub-classification of reservation was the “real path” to social justice, as it would guarantee equal opportunities to all castes within the backward class. He urged that the committee’s recommendations be applied in the upcoming panchayat elections and government recruitment exercises.

He further pointed out that the Supreme Court and several high courts had already directed states to sub-classify reservation benefits to ensure equitable access.

Implementing the report’s recommendations would ensure social justice and equal opportunities for all sections of society, said Rajbhar in the letter.

The implementation of the committee’s recommendations would be a significant step towards social justice and equality in the state, Rajbhar wrote.

Justice Raghavendra Singh committee’s recommendations:

The 27% OBC reservation in UP should be divided into three parts, ensuring that each class receives its fair share:

Backward classes: 7%

Extremely backward classes: 9%

Most backward classes: 11%