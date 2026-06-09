Rajnath Singh clears 250-MW solar project on defence land in Sitapur

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has approved a 250-MW solar power project with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Sitapur (Ex-Cantonment) on 850 acres of vacant defence land. This is the first project of its kind undertaken by the ministry of defence (MoD), involving the development of a large-scale solar power generation facility with integrated BESS support on defence land. The project approved by defence minister Rajnath Singh will be executed in close coordination with the Integrated HQ of MoD (Army) and the Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE). (File)

NTPC Limited has been tasked with implementing the project through a competitive bidding process to ensure optimal energy pricing and savings for defence establishments. The project will be executed in close coordination with the Integrated HQ of MoD (Army) and the Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE).

According to a statement issued by the defence ministry on Tuesday, the project represents a convergence of national security, energy security, technological innovation and environmental sustainability, highlighting the ministry of defence’s commitment to leveraging its assets in support of national development goals while safeguarding strategic interests.

The MoD, NTPC, IHQ of MoD (Army) and DGDE will work in close coordination to ensure timely implementation of the project.

Once completed, the Sitapur solar power project is expected to emerge as one of the country’s most significant renewable energy projects established on defence land and serve as a benchmark for future solar-plus-storage projects in the defence sector.