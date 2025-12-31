Rajnath to hoist flag in Ayodhya Ram Temple complex today

Defense minister Rajnath Singh will hoist a flag on the Maa Annapurna temple located in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex in Ayodhya on Wednesday on the occasion of the Prana Pratishtha Dwadashi celebrations. (File)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion. The flag will be hoisted on the 65-metre-high spire of the Maa Annapurna temple.

“Defence minister Rajnath Singh and CM Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on December 31. After darshan and aarti at Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, they will address the gathering at Angad Tila grounds,” said Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

Singh will also offer prayers at Ram Mandir and Ram Darbar on the first floor, and tour the temple complex, Rai said. Celebrations for the second anniversary of Ram Mandir began on December 27 with Mandal Path, and will continue till January 2.

Mandal Path is being organised under the guidance of Jagadguru Madhvacharya Swami Vishwaprasanna Teertha Maharaj of Pejawar Math, Udupi. A team of scholars from South India is also performing vedic rituals.

According to the Ayodhya administration, around five to six lakh devotees are expected to reach Ayodhya for Ramlalla’s darshan on December 30 and 31.

Entry of vehicles to the city has been restricted and 36 parking spots have been created. Holding areas have been identified where devotees must wait in case of overcrowding at the Ram Mandir, said CP Tripathi, the superintendent of police of Ayodhya.

The town has been divided into five zones and 10 sectors. Venue-wise nodal officers have been nominated who will monitor every activity.

Apart from the Ram temple, police were guarding Nageshwarnath, Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan, Rampath and Saryu ghats. About 3,000 police personnel have been deployed in Ayodhya. Four additional superintendents of police, nine DSPs, 50 inspectors, 150 sub-inspectors and constables are from other districts.

In addition, five companies of PAC and paramilitary forces have also been deployed. Ayodhya town will be monitored through CCTV and drone cameras. Anti-drone systems have been activated at various places. Every activity will be monitored from the police control room.