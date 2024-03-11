Rajnath, Yogi unveil bouquet of projects for Lucknow

LUCKNOW Defence minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 206 development projects worth ₹3,666 crore at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here on Monday. Barring one for Bijnore, all other projects were for Lucknow. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, and others during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of several development projects, in Lucknow on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Forensic Research Institute, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU) and the DRDO centre for BrahMos missiles, were among the prominent projects dedicated to people.

During the day, the eight-lane Outer Ring Road, constructed at a cost ₹5500 crore and spanning 104 km around Lucknow, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a grand ceremony in Gurugram (Haryana).

The defence minister said the people of UP would not have imagined that the BrahMos missile would come up on UP’s soil, adding that the work related to the project would be completed soon.

Singh credited Yogi Adityanath for Lucknow’s development and emphasised that without the latter’s cooperation, such progress would not have been achievable. “This is no miracle of ours. Being an MP, I have played the role of an ally, while whatever the public representatives here said, kept happening,” he said.

He said: “Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was also asking on the stage if there is any other work left to be done.” Congratulating the CM, the defence minister said Lucknow is rapidly progressing towards prosperity.

Enumerating projects whose foundation stone was laid, Rajnath Singh highlighted the underpass at the Awadh Chauraha, the four-lane rail over bridge at railway crossing number 188 special at Anupganj on Gosainganj-Bani-Mohan road, the link road between Kisan Path and Bhatgaon Defence node.

He also highlighted the two-lane ROB-cum-flyover from Pucca Bridge to Daliganj and Gomti river bridge, widening of Nishatganj Bandha for road connectivity from Hanuman Setu to Samtamulak intersection, the 100-bed Critical Care Block at Sarojininagar, the 500-bed Advanced Pediatric Centre (Phase-I) at SGPGI, and the bridge at Nishatganj under Green Corridor.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 112 national highway projects worth ₹1 lakh crore across the country at the main programme organised in Gurugram (Haryana).

During the programme, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the first phase work of the Green Corridor has been completed. “With the help of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), the defence ministry is also inaugurating the BrahMos missile centre, which will open new avenues for startups and employment opportunities. The Forensic Research Institute and Atal Medical University are also dedicated to people today.”

“The model of development that we are seeing in Lucknow is the dream of Atal ji, which is getting implemented on the ground. Today, with the inauguration of Kisan Path, the problem of traffic jams in Lucknow is going to be solved,” he said.

Adityanath credited Rajnath Singh for the development works in Lucknow.

Highlighting the global recognition of Lucknow’s economic growth, the defence minister referred to the prestigious agency Knight Frank, which publishes quarterly reports on economic progress. According to Knight Frank, Lucknow is among the top 10 cities worldwide with the most rapid increase in urban land values.

Regarding infrastructure development, Rajnath Singh mentioned the approval of 20 flyovers, with 12 already constructed and work on the rest in progress. He assured the completion of two flyovers - at Munshipulia and Khurram Nagar - by the end of April.

“Yesterday, 6,300 people from Lucknow and surrounding areas got appointment letters at the Kaushal Mahotsav (employment fair) in Lucknow,” he added.

PROJECTS INAUGURATED

Transmission project in Mohanlalganj

3,800 houses under PMAY in Sector-I of Vasant Kunj Yojana

Bridge on Gaughat under Green Corridor

Embankment and road from IIM Road to Hardinge Bridge

UP Darshan Park (waste to wonder park)

Centre for orthopedic super speciality at KGMU

Advanced ophthalmology building and advanced diabetic centre at SGPGI

200-bed hostel for medical technology students at PGI

4th Block Transit Hostel in New Police Lines at second main gate

34 projects for pure drinking water supply in Bijnor

Community recreation centre at Lucknow’s Aliganj for senior citizens

75 public health ATM centres in Lucknow

Underground multilevel parking at collectorate premises in Qaiserbagh

Multimedia laser show facility at Janeshwar Mishra Park

Office building of Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Research Council

Women’s Hostel at Captain Manoj Pandey Sainik School, Lucknow

200-bed Savitri Bhai Phule women’s hostel at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Road from NH-56 to Gangaganj-Nagram Road.