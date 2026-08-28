Raksha Bandhan 2026 | From brunch to bakes and staycations: How Lucknow is celebrating the festival

The capital city is buzzing with Raksha Bandhan festivities. From gourmet brunches and relaxing staycations to exclusive shopping sales and sweet treats, here’s how you can celebrate the special weekend with your siblings.

Stay and dine

Market is abuzz with shopping activities (Deepak Gupta/HT)

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Hotel Clarks Avadh is offering a range of special experiences and exclusive offers. Its general manager Abhishek Mishra says, “Guests can enjoy specially curated festival lunch and dinner buffet at Birendra Mahal. We have created a selfie point to capture moments and at Falaknuma too they can avail 15% off on lunch. Besides, for families planning a weekend together can enjoy 15% off on weekend stays, while siblings looking to unwind can avail up to 15% off on sibling therapy bookings at the Spa.”

Celebrate with a themed brunch, which includes a complimentary rakhi and puja thal at Ramada Hotel general manager Mukund Chaudhury says, “We have Thread of Love themed brunch where guests can enjoy the festival special brunch. We will be providing rakhi and a puja thal will be there for them. Besides, for weekend staycation we are giving a 25% discount.”

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{{^usCountry}} Hotel Celestial Manor has come with a special line-up of celebrations which includes Grand Rakhi Festive Buffet featuring traditional Awadhi delicacies, North Indian curries, artisanal sweets and festive mocktails. “We have introduced 20% exclusive dining offers for groups of four or more. The hotel will also provide specially curated thalis featuring handcrafted rakhis, roli, chawal and a signature festive sweet. Besides, we are offering a staycation in its premium suites,” says owner Maneesh Verma. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hotel Celestial Manor has come with a special line-up of celebrations which includes Grand Rakhi Festive Buffet featuring traditional Awadhi delicacies, North Indian curries, artisanal sweets and festive mocktails. “We have introduced 20% exclusive dining offers for groups of four or more. The hotel will also provide specially curated thalis featuring handcrafted rakhis, roli, chawal and a signature festive sweet. Besides, we are offering a staycation in its premium suites,” says owner Maneesh Verma. {{/usCountry}}

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Fairfield by Marriott is is hosting a special South Indian cuisine festival. Meanwhile, McDonald’s have come up with Buddy Meal with a special collectible included with your order.

Baking delights

A baking collection features new brownies, chocolates, and cakes with quirky one-liners. Tanushree Gupta of Danbro by Mr Brown says, “On the theme Tradition ka Naya Edition we have rolled out a line-up of brownies and chocolates. There are cakes with quirky one-liners like ‘Bachpan ki fight bhool na jana’. We have also come out with Belgium pure chocolate flavoured with coffee and green pepper. Caramel brownie is also a new addition.”

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For the health-conscious, Buttercup Bungalow have introduced the Mini Bake Stack, featuring small bites of donuts, brownies, and croissants, shares owner-founder Aarti Vaid.

Artisan Patisserie Niharika Bajaj has curated healthy treats like pecan and jaggery blondies and raspberry peanut butter streusels. “One can surprise their siblings with our Hedonism Mystery Box. People can order us via website or social media,” she says.

Market buzz

Enjoy a massive sale with up to 50% off on edibles, toys, and snacks at Lulu Hyper, Lucknow. You can also participate in their Rakhi-making competition to win exciting gifts.

Phoenix Pallassio is doing The Indian Brew, a festival from Friday to Sunday. Besides, at its atrium they have created a Book Reading Room. Crown Mall is doing a Raksha Bandha fest where a market has been set-up and activities will be done for patrons and buyers. Life Bloom Salon are offering mega beauty deals with packages ranging from ₹499 to ₹1,499.

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