Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra on Awadhi cuisine, Lucknow love and next film with director Anubhav Sinha

On his frequent visits for work—from films to theatre—Kumud jokingly says, “I was telling Anubhav Sinha , the director of my upcoming film Assi , recently that we should buy a house here given the amount of time we spend in the city. I have shot four films with him, including Jolly LLB 2 (2017) and my last release, Nishaanchi (2025). Shows of my plays also frequently bring me here.”

Actors Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra savoured the delicacies of UNESCO Gastronomy City Lucknow during a recent short visit. From Kebabs to Makkha Makkan Malai, and from Kachauri-Jalebi to chaat, they made the most of their culinary tour.

Zeeshan, who is fondly remembered for his role in Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), which was shot in Lucknow, says, “Lucknow’s food is something I love to explore, and every time I find something new. You don’t get such kinds of food anywhere else, so we don’t mind putting in those extra calories.”

“I wish I could explore the city at ease. During work, it becomes a very rush-rush affair,” he adds.

He has also shot for Mulk (2018), Article 15 (2019), Thappad (2020), and the yet-to-release Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai , all directed by Anubhav.

The actors also visited the National Post Graduate College in Lucknow and interacted with students.

“It’s very important that films dealing with social issues are talked about and that there is a discussion on them. I was happy to see the young lot being proactive; if only they can channel their energy in constructive ways,” Zeeshan added.

'Anubhav Sinha gives space to play with role' On reuniting with Anubhav after Article 15, Zeeshan says, “I had two scenes in the film but very powerful one. I got a lot of appreciation from audience for the role, and it helped me professional as well. In this one its more about expressions and emotions than dialogues. I play the rape victim's husband and Anubhav gave me a lot of space and liberty to play with the role which is a beautiful experience for an actor.”

Kumud adds, “I have done so many films with him and in the upcoming film it was a new challenge. It was challenging and best part was that I lost 17 kgs for the role.”