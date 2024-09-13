IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack actor Kumud Mishra says, It’s very special to bring Kaumudi to Lucknow

Theatre lovers in the state capital are set to witness playwright Abhishek Majumdar’s masterpiece Kaumudi (Moonlight) that is set to revive its touring to various cities from Lucknow. The play opened in 2014 and went on with 55 shows till it came to a halt in 2019 and now after all these years it’s back on stage with a recent show at Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai. Kumud Mishra and Sandeep Shikhar during the play Kaumudi, written and directed by Abhishek Majumdar

Kumud Mishra and Shubhrajyoti Barat during the play Kaumudi, written and directed by Abhishek Majumdar

A casting member from the play, actor Kumud Mishra says, “This play is very special for me due to its writing, which is very modern yet connected to our mythology and gives a complete theatre experience. Also, I have been performing with people whom I have known for at least 15-20 years.”

His co-stars include Mirzapur-famed actor Shubhrajyoti Barat, Sandeep Shikhar who also starred in Panchayat and actor Gopal Dutt, currently seen in comedian Zakir Khan’s show.

Mishra, who was recently seen in OTT series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, adds, “My character of an aging actor has been beautifully scripted. My role is of an old actor famous for playing Eklavya, from Mahabharat era, who is gradually losing his vision. It’s a challenging kirdaar and I am just trying to improve every time I play it. Mehnat bhi thodi zyaza lagti hai aur phir maza bhi utna hi aata hai.”

Despite working on different mediums, he finds time for plays, and this is his fourth in Lucknow in the last four months. “If you love something and want to do it you will find time for it. Bas thoda sa time management karna padta hai. After Mumbai, the second highest number of plays I have been doing is in my favourite city, Lucknow. I have already been part of Dhumrapaan, Purane Chawal and Shakkar Ke Panch Dane recently. The credit goes to the organiser Bhoopesh (Rai) for holding the theatre flag high in Lucknow,” he says.

The play is being organised as a part of the series Repertwahr Weekends.

Catch it live

What: Kaumudi (Moonlight)

Where: Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy

When: September 15

Timing: 7pm