Actors Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Raj Babbar get candid at Jashn-e-Rekhta in Delhi

It’s the love for the art that dominated the discussion on Urdu aur Cinema during Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Raj Babbar's session at the recently concluded Jashn-e-Rekhta in Delhi. It was during this that Zeeshan expressed his affection for the senior actor, and said: “NSD (National School of Drama) ke waqt mein, sab dil mein Raj sir banna chahte thhay kyunki eklaute NSDian hain jo hero banke aaye.” Actors Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Raj Babbar during the session on the final day of the language fest held in Delhi. (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/ HT)

‘Kangana, thoda relax karein’

Zeeshan was effortlessly witty and unfiltered when the time came for him to face the rapid-fire questions. But the moment that drew the cheekiest laugh from the audience was when he was asked: ‘What advice would you give to actor and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut?’ who is his co-actor from films such as Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019).

“Main kya advice dun... Ek baat main kahunga ki aaram se baithke, 10 saal pehle jis tarah se bartaav hota tha aur baat hoti thi, ek baar dobara sochein aur uski taraf wapis jaayein aur thoda relax karein, thoda easy lein,” quipped Zeeshan.

‘Romance can only happen in Urdu’

Zeeshan also shared how the essence of Urdu — the language that this festival celebrates — is the true language of romance. So, when asked what his language of romance is, he smiled and said: “Urdu. Romance humnein har jagah sunah, padha aur mehsus kiya hai... woh Urdu mein hi kiya hai. Toh romance main aur kisi language mein nahi kar paunga.”

Actor and former Member of Parliament, Raj Babbar has been active in politics for decades. So when he was thrown a curveball during this session, and asked, ‘What is the difference between the Parliament of his time and today?’ He replied: “Humaare zamaane mein jab hum Parliament mein baithte thhay toh log achhi baatein karte thhay. Aaj Parliament achhi dikhti hai,” this elicited cheers from the crowd.

Urdu — The Language & The Love for it

During the session, there came a point when actor’s memory took him back to a specific time and he reminisced an anecdote that defines his love for Urdu language.

“Ek manch pe Amartya Sen aur main baithe thhay London mein aur saare doctors ne bulaya tha... Mujhe laga main aisi angrezi saari zindagi nahi bol sakta toh maine shuru kardiya. Ladies and gentlemen tak English boli fir uske baad maine aise Urdu boli ki jo aaye mere paas mujhe bole ki kya badhiya bola hai aapne.”

Adab, aadab & adakari

Speaking at the festival, he also got reminded of his days of filming Nikaah (1982), which was directed by BR Chopra. “Ek film thi Nikaah, jimein mujhe role diya gaya tha lekin mujhse kaha gaya tha tum saari script padhoge... Jab aur artist aa jaate thhay, ek ladki aati thi, woh English bolti thi. Uski saari lines main padhta tha. Hum logon ne shararat kari: Us script mein aadab shabd bahut tha, toh maine kaha inhe sikhao kuchh. Unhone bola: Laa haul valaa quvvata! Woh shararat mehengi pad jati agar Salma uthke unko kuchh maar deti... Isliye main keh raha hun ki Urdu ka shaunk yahan se paida karke jaana lekin aadab ko kuch aur mat keh dena,” he said and his laugh echoed through the audience.

