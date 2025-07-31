Rakshabandhan: Software upgrade in Lko to hit services, rakhis may get delayed

Postal services, including Speed Post and registered post, are set to be suspended for two days - from 10pm on Aug 1 to Aug 3 - across the state as the General Post Office (GPO) undergoes a major software upgrade. A notice pasted at speed post counter about the service hit for few days at Lucknow GPO, on Thursday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

The disruption is expected to impact the timely delivery of rakhis and festival parcels, causing concern among families relying on the service for long-distance festive exchanges.

According to a notice issued by the office of chief postmaster, Lucknow, the service will remain suspended for two days. “All esteemed customers are hereby informed that the Advanced Postal Technology 2.0 (IT 2.0) will be implemented at the Lucknow G.P.O. As a result, from 10:00 PM on August 1, 2025 to Aug 3, 2025, all financial services (Speed Post, registry, parcel, Aadhaar, savings bank, etc.) will remain suspended.”

The move comes as part of India Post’s efforts to modernise its operations and improve service efficiency in the long run.

“A temporary disruption is unavoidable to ensure seamless migration to the digital platform,” said deputy chief postmaster general Rajesh Kumar. “Notices have been circulated in GPO branches across Lucknow to inform the public in advance and minimise inconvenience.”

However, with Rakshabandhan falling on August 9, the timing has raised concerns among customers hoping to send rakhis and gifts to siblings in other cities. “This is the only time of the year I send something by post. I always trusted Speed Post for rakhis, but now I may have to switch to private couriers,” said Rekha Sinha, a resident of Mahanagar.

Postal staff, too, expect a backlog to accumulate once services resume, potentially delaying deliveries further. Deepak Soni, a postman at GPO said, “While services will technically resume from Monday morning, it could take a day or two for operations to normalise fully. However, we will ensure all the rakhis get delivered on time. We will even deliver it on the Rakshabandhan day”

Sachin Choubey, a senior post office staff said that keeping in view Rakshabandhan the software upgrade was done so that we have a few days left to ensure no rakhi is left undelivered.