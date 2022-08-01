Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ram Gopal meets CM, flags plight of Muslims and SP members

Ram Gopal meets CM, flags plight of Muslims and SP members

lucknow news
Published on Aug 01, 2022 11:16 PM IST
The SP leader highlighted the issue of “harassment of SP workers, leaders and fake, politically motivated cases against them along with bulldozer action against some of them
Ram Gopal Yadav (File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party’s chief national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav met UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter’s official residence in Lucknow on Monday and discussed the plight of backward communities and Muslims in the state.

The CM’s office, however, did not issue any statement regarding the meeting that lasted about 25 minutes. The meeting created a flutter in UP’s political circles till the SP released a statement regarding it.

After the meeting, the SP, on its official twitter handle, wrote in Hindi: “Today, Samajwadi Party chief national general secretary Professor Ram Gopal Yadav met chief minister Yogi Adityanath ji. He discussed one-sided, fake cases being filed against backwards, Muslims and their harassment all over the state. The government should withdraw fake cases.”

Sources said Ram Gopal highlighted the issue of “harassment of SP workers, leaders and fake, politically motivated cases against them and bulldozer action against some of them.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP