Ram Janmabhoomi Trust invites Yogi for consecration ceremony

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday recollected the struggle and contribution of Mahant Digvijay Nath, Mahant Avaidyanath and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal for the cause of Ram temple as he received an invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Champat Rai and treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj invite UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024, in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI Photo)

He will attend the ceremony along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various other leaders.

A delegation of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust extended a formal invitation to the CM at his residence on Friday. “We all will be able to see the successful consecration of the new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya with the blessings of revered saints and Dadaguru Brahmalin Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj, revered Gurudev Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj, centuries of continuous struggle of revered Ashok Singhal ji, Ram devotees and the leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. I am grateful, happy, excited and filled with joy,” said Yogi in a post on X roughly translated from Hindi.

“Today, I feel blessed. My heart is filled with happiness. I extend my gratitude to the respected officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Swami Govinddev Giri ji Maharaj, Shri Champat Rai ji, and Shri Rajendra Pankaj ji, for inviting me to the consecration programme of the new idol of Shri Ram Lalla ‘Sarkar’ in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Jai Jai Sitaram,” he said in another post on X, roughly translated from Hindi.

Adityanath and his ministers had held a meeting of the state cabinet in Ayodhya on Thursday. The cabinet gave a nod to a slew of projects there. In all, 178 projects involving an expenditure of ₹30,500 crore are being implemented in Ayodhya to give it a new look.

It may be mentioned that Gorakshpeeth, of which Yogi Adityanath is chief Mahant, has maintained a continuous association with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Yagya Samiti. Mahant Digvijay Nath played a crucial role in raising the issue of Ram temple. Mahant Avaidyanath followed his Guru’s resolve, initiating a decisive struggle for the construction of the Shri Ram Temple. In 1984, when Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Yagya Samiti was formed in Ayodhya, Mahant Avaidyanath was then unanimously elected as the committee’s president. He continued to serve as the president of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Yagya Committee throughout his life.

