Ram Lalla idol to be installed in Ayodhya in January next year

The idol of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) will be installed at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by third week of January 2024 when temple gates will be opened for devotees, said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das of Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth, Ayodhya, on Thursday.

A view of Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya. (HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further said around 70 percent construction work of the temple was over. Kamal Nayan is successor to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust. “Devotees are eagerly waiting for the opening of Ram Mandir,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson for Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Ayodhya.

Earlier on Wednesday (March 15), Swami Govind Dev Giri, treasurer, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, had said in Dombivli, Maharashtra, that Ram Mandir will be opened for devotees by the third week of January 2024.

Celebrations in Ayodhya for the grand opening of the Ram temple will begin in December 2023 and end with the installation of the Ram Lalla idol on Makar Sankranti on January 14 or 15, 2024.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}