Ram Lalla to don special gold-imprinted khadi attire during Navratri, shares Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust

Ram Lalla’s first Navratri after being enthroned at the grand Ram Mandir will be special and the deity will be dressed in special hand-woven and hand-spun khadi cotton with imprints of real gold khaddi hand-block print. The block prints used in printing are all inspired by Vaishnav Chinha, informed trust. (SOURCED)

On all nine days of Navratri, starting from Tuesday till Ram Navami, marking the birth of Ram Lalla, the deity will be dressed in a new dress each day of the festive occasion. Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Monday shared on its official handle on X about the dress code of Ram Lalla and a video related to it.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“From the first day of Chaitra Navratri, till Shri Ram Navami, the vastra of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar are going to be special,” shared the Trust on X.

“Bhagwan will wear vastra made of special hand woven & hand spun khadi cotton, decorated with real gold khaddi hand block print. The block prints used in printing are all inspired by Vaishnav Chinha,” said the Trust.

Surya Abhishek of Ram Lalla

On this Ram Navami, sun rays will fall on Ram Lalla enthroned at the sanctum-sanctorum of Ram Mandir for around four minutes.

To make this celestial event successful, experts of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, are camping in Ayodhya to make the ‘Surya Abhishek’ event a reality on this Ram Navami on April 17.

According to the trust, the ‘Surya Abhishek’ will be 75 mm in circumference and the celestial event will unfold at noon and will continue for the next four minutes.

According to the trust, two mirrors and a lens have been placed on the temple’s ground floor and three lenses and two mirrors have been placed on the temple’s top floor.

Director of the CBRI, Roorkee, Prof Pradeep Kumar Ramancharla and Prof Devdutt Ghosh are overseeing the project.

At present Ram Mandir’s ground floor is open for devotees while construction work on the first floor of the temple is going on.

It may be pointed out that on the CBRI’s advice, the Ram Mandir’s foundation was laid. This central institute has also given its expertise to ensure the temple’s structural strength to ensure longevity.

PM Narendra Modi on his visit to Ayodhya during the Deepotsav celebration on October 23, 2022, had suggested the trust sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Mandir should be constructed in such a way that sun rays should fall directly on it on Ram Navami, like at the Konark Sun temple in Odisha.

Don’t bring cell phones

The trust has also requested people to keep away their cell phones while visiting the temple. “If devotees want a quick darshan of Ram Lalla then they should keep away their cellphones and shoes at some other place before turning up at Ram Mandir,” said Rai.

“This will save time and ensure quick movement of the queue,” he added.

Security

Several companies of para-military force have been deployed in Ayodhya along with civil police. Police personnel from adjoining districts have also been assigned duty in Ayodhya.