Ram Mandir vicinity: Height restrictions on buildings to maintain temple’s grandeur

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has imposed height restrictions on buildings near the Ram Mandir to preserve the temple’s grandeur and the aesthetic appeal of the surrounding areas. These restrictions are part of the Ayodhya Master Plan 2031. Notice board put up in Ayodhya announcing the building height restrictions (Ravinder Singh/HH)

“These restrictions have been imposed to maintain the sanctity and beauty of the Ram temple and its surroundings. The ADA will ensure that these guidelines are followed, and any unauthorised construction will not be allowed,” said Gaurav Dayal, divisional commissioner, Ayodhya.

The ADA has announced restrictions on building heights near the Ram temple. According to the new regulations, no construction will be allowed to exceed the specified height limits in the surrounding areas.

The development authority has divided Ayodhya into two zones - Restricted Zone 1 (RTZ1) and Restricted Zone 2 (RTZ2).

Buildings in RTZ-1 are limited to a maximum height of 7.5 meters. This zone includes several areas, including Ranopali Railway Crossing, Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, Raiganj Road, Rani Bazaar Chowaha, and Tapswi Chhavani.

In the RTZ-2, buildings will have a maximum height of 15 meters.

The ADA has put up notice boards across the city informing about the decision. However, religious buildings have been exempted from these restrictions.

According to the ADA, the first periphery of two kilometers will start from the entry point of Ayodhya town and will extend up to the banks of the Saryu.

The second periphery of four kilometers will cover adjoining parts of Ayodhya district (old Faizabad) and areas on Panch Kosi and 14-Kosi Parikrama route.

According to Ayodhya mayor Girishpati Tripathi the decision will enhance visual appeal of the temple and its surroundings making it a more spiritually enriching experience for devotees.

The ADA will ensure strict adherence to these guidelines, and any unauthorised construction will face action.

Ram Mandir is in the final phase of construction. Almost 95% of the construction work is over.

According to chairman of Ram Mandir Construction Committee Nripendra Misra construction work of Ram Mandir will be over by December this year.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had carried out pran pratishtha of Ram Darbar on the first floor of the Ram Mandir on June 5 this year.