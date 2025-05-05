Ram temple complex to have 60% green area

About 60% of the total area of the Ram temple complex in Ayodhya will be dedicated to gardens and fruit-bearing plants, according to the Ram temple construction committee. Ram temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra emphasised environmental conservation at the temple complex. (Sourced)

Giving an update on Sunday, Ram temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra emphasised environmental conservation at the temple complex.

Mishra stated that the temple complex would be developed under a zero-discharge policy in order to prevent any environmental pollution in Ayodhya city.

A decision has been made to develop a large garden on eight acres of land, which will likely be named ‘Panchvati’ , said Mishra. This garden will visually depict the Ramayana and serve as a focal point of attraction for devotees, he added.

He said responsibility for the garden and environmental works has been assigned to the GMR Group, known for operating airports. GMR has taken on responsibility for the development and maintenance of the garden for the next five years and the agreement reached earlier has now been finalised, Mishra said.

Mishra also said fruit-bearing and shade-giving plants would be planted in the garden, which would enhance both environmental conservation and the beauty of the complex.