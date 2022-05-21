Ram temple: Construction work on main structure to begin on June 1, plinth likely to be completed by August

The Ram temple construction committee has decided to start construction work on the main structure of the temple in Ayodhya from June 1 as it is an auspicious day according to the Hindu calendar. Stones from Rajasthan and Karnataka will be used in the main structure, which will also have the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The ongoing plinth work of the Ram temple will continue and is likely to be completed by August.

“Laying of stones for the main structure of the Ram Mandir will start from June. The plinth work is to be completed by August,” said Anil Mishra, member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Carved stones for the Ram temple will be directly sourced from three workshops that the Trust operates in Rajasthan. Stones for the Ram temple are being carved there. One workshop is operational in Ayodhya.

The Trust has also decided to expedite the ongoing plinth work, which is part of the temple’s foundation.

Seven layers of plinth will be laid and five have been laid till date. Plinth, the lowest part of a building, works as a base for any structure. It is in the form of a rectangular block or slab.

Larsen and Toubro is carrying out construction work of the temple. Tata Consulting Engineers is working as project management consultant and is assisting Larsen and Toubro in the construction work.

The Trust has already set a deadline to enthrone Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya by December 2023 to allow devotees to worship the deity.

Several other projects are being executed in Ayodhya that are likely to be completed along with the temple.

