Ram temple donation case: Ayodhya Development Authority gives wife of accused seven days to submit property papers

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) on Wednesday granted a seven-day extension to the wife of an accused in the alleged Ram temple donation misappropriation case to submit documents related to an under-construction house that came under scrutiny during the investigation. A view of the under-construction house linked to Lavkush Mishra, one of the arrested accused in the Ram temple donation case, in Ayodhya. (ANI VIDEO GRAB)

Supriya Mishra, wife of arrested accused Lavkush Mishra, visited the ADA office along with her daughter and father and submitted an application seeking one month’s time to furnish the remaining documents related to the property located in Sahadatganj.

ADA officials, however, rejected the request for a month-long extension and directed her to submit all valid property records within seven days, warning that further action would be initiated in accordance with the law if the documents were not produced within the stipulated period.

The development comes amid the ongoing scrutiny of properties allegedly linked to the accused in the Ram temple donation case, in which investigators are examining whether assets were acquired using misappropriated devotees’ donations.

According to officials, the authority issued the first notice regarding the under-construction house on July 3. After the required documents were not submitted, ADA served a second and final notice, giving the family time until July 15 to produce the relevant records. As she left the ADA office, Supriya Mishra avoided questions from media persons. She declined to comment on the proceedings and was seen covering her face while exiting the premises.