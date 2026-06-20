Ram temple donation row: 44-member counting team prima facie responsible, full time CEO needed, says Misra

Amid allegations concerning embezzlement of donation money at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Nripendra Misra, the Ram temple construction committee chairman, on Friday said prima facie the 44-member cash-counting staff employed by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is responsible for “the incident” and made it clear that pointing a finger at any person for the controversy would not be appropriate.

Nripendra Misra. (FILE PHOTO)

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He stressed the need for a chief executive officer for efficient management of the temple.

Misra also said he is pained by the entire controversy when the temple construction work is in its final stages.

“Prime facie, the 44-member cash-counting staff employed by the Trust is responsible for the incident,” Misra said, talking to HT over the phone.

“There was too much reliance on those associated with the cash-counting process,” he added.

Also Read | Donation row: We waited 500 years for Ram temple, let’s wait 15 more days for the truth, guilty will not be spared, says Yogi

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{{^usCountry}} On the role of Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, Misra said: “There is no point in pointing a finger at any person.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the role of Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, Misra said: “There is no point in pointing a finger at any person.” {{/usCountry}}

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Regarding allegations that Champat Rai relied too heavily on Trust staff, Misra reiterated that those entrusted with the responsibility of counting cash did not fulfil their obligation and there was too much reliance on them by the Trust.

Now, after the controversy, changes in the Trust and Ram Mandir’s management are just a matter of time, according to people familiar with the matter.

Commenting on possible changes in the Ram temple management, Misra said: “I have not formally submitted any proposal, but I have shared my views publicly on the issue.”

“To ensure proper management of Ram temple, we need a fulltime CEO,” he said.

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“I am of the opinion that Ram Mandir’s management must be handed over to experienced professionals,” the former bureaucrat said.

He said appointing a full-time CEO for Ram temple’s efficient management is the minimum requirement to make sure this (cash controversy) is not repeated.

On the ongoing SIT probe, Misra said: “Today, CM (Yogi Adityanath) has also said that wait for 15 days and the entire truth will be out.”

“So, just wait for 15 days and all those responsible for the incident will be before everyone,” he added.

As chairman of the Ram temple construction committee, Misra visits Ayodhya regularly to review the ongoing construction work. The construction committee held its last meeting on June 13.

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Misra, a former bureaucrat, was entrusted with the responsibility of completing the Ram temple project from scratch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 20, 2020 and appointed chairman of the construction committee.