Ram temple donation row: SIT examines records of staff appointments by Trust

As the SIT probe into the Ram temple donation controversy entered the sixth day on Saturday, senior office bearers of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust were under the scanner for reportedly turning a blind eye to allegations of embezzlement despite being aware of the facts, people familiar with the issue said.

The SIT was constituted on June 13. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

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During the probe, the SIT also examined documents related to various appointments made by office bearers of the Trust, including the records of security officers and staff deployed at the temple complex for a long time by the Trust.

According to people familiar with the matter, the probe team is understood to have completed its work in Ayodhya for now and left for Lucknow on late Saturday night. The team is likely to submit its preliminary report on Monday.

The probe has revealed that most appointments were made without proper screening at the request of or due to proximity to office bearers of the Trust, those familiar with the matter said.

According to those associated with the Trust, around 800 personnel are deployed for various arrangements in the Ram temple complex. Of these, about 200 have been appointed by the Trust.

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{{^usCountry}} The Trust has engaged employees of a private company for locker arrangements, security, footwear management, and cleaning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Trust has engaged employees of a private company for locker arrangements, security, footwear management, and cleaning. {{/usCountry}}

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Priests, volunteers and salaried staff posted at the yagya site, besides staff at the Pilgrim Facilitation Centre, Seva Kendra, pass-issuance counters, and the accounts office have been appointed by the Trust.

A senior most member of the Trust, who controls almost the entire functioning of the Trust in Ayodhya, was apprised of the ongoing embezzlement of donation-money, but he did not take action, said a Trust office bearer, not wishing to be named.

Sources reveal that the SIT has also summoned the list of security officers, supervisors, and other responsible staff who have been posted at the temple complex for a long time.

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The role of a security staffer posted at the Ayodhya site for the last 17 years is under the scanner. The team is also gathering information on the tenure, responsibilities, and work areas of old staffers.

After the probe is over and the SIT submits its report to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, an FIR will be lodged against those indicted in the probe.

The cash-counting staff and those responsible for depositing the money in the Trust’s bank accounts are under the SIT scanner.