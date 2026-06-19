Ram temple donation row: SIT quizzes Trust member

As the probe into the alleged embezzlement of donation money entered its fourth day on Thursday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned Anil Mishra, member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, and Gopal Rao, administrator of the Ram temple.

The SIT was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

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Champat Rai, general secretary of Trust, was also present at the temple.

Mishra had gone to Kerala on June 15, the day SIT reached Ayodhya to start the probe. According to sources, Mishra went to the SIT’s camp office in the Ram temple complex during the first half of the day on Thursday. He was questioned for several hours regarding the cash counting process, record maintenance, securing cash in safe lockers after counting and various other aspects related to managing cash donations.

“How was the cash-counting staff allowed to leave the Ram temple campus without proper checking? It was the duty of the Ram temple administrator to ensure they were properly scanned before being allowed to leave the temple,” said a member of the Ram temple administration.

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{{^usCountry}} Ram Shankar Yadav, a long standing associate of Champat Rai, was also quizzed for several hours by SIT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ram Shankar Yadav, a long standing associate of Champat Rai, was also quizzed for several hours by SIT. {{/usCountry}}

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After Yadav’s role in cash counting came under the scanner, he tried to clarify his position by issuing a video statement earlier this week, denying all allegations against him.