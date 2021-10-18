Ram temple: Experts tasked with getting sunlight to illuminate idol every Ram Navami, says Champat Rai

Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on Monday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken up with experts the issue of designing the Ram temple’s sanctum sanctorum in Ayodhya in such a way that sunlight illuminates Lord Ram’s idol every Ram Navami.

The Trust has already set a deadline to enthrone Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya by December 2023 to allow devotees to worship the deity.

Lord Ram’s birthday is celebrated on Ram Navami, which falls in March or April.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken up with space scientists the issue of the Sun’s rays illuminating Lord Ram’s idol every Ram Navami for a few minutes at noon,” Rai said to the media after a two-day meeting of the Ram temple construction committee began in Ayodhya on Monday.

“Scientists are making efforts and they are hopeful of a positive outcome,” added Rai.

The Sun’s rays reach inside the Sun temple at Konark in Odisha and a team of scientists, astronomers, architects and technical experts are planning to design the Ram temple’s sanctum sanctorum (also) in such a way, said a Trust member.

Committee chairman Nripendra Misra discussed with experts the technical issues related to the ongoing construction work of Ram temple.

For his part, Rai said: “At present casting of the raft above the temple’s foundation is going on.”

“A maximum temperature of 22-23 degrees centigrade is required at the time of casting. For this, work (casting) is being done during the night. Ice in large quantity is also being used to maintain the temperature,” said Rai.

“At present, the night temperature is around 25 degrees centigrade. So, ice is being used to maintain temperature,” he added.

According to the Trust, a 1.5-metre thick raft is being placed above the foundation. The plinth will be constructed using Mirzapur stone granite above this raft.

After that, placement of stones for the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple will start.