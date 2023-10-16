Ram temple ground floor, sanctum-sanctorum almost complete: Trust

LUCKNOW The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust released the latest pictures of the under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, showing the temple’s ground floor almost complete and pillars being installed on the first floor.

The fresh look of the temple. (Sourced)

“The ground floor and the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple are almost complete…final touches are being given. Pillars are being installed on the first floor and there are plans to complete construction work on the temple’s first floor by the time it is opened for devotees in January,” said a member of the Trust.

According to the Trust, 160 pillars have been installed on the temple’s ground floor while the first and second floors will have 132 and 74 pillars, respectively.

The UP government has given its consent for ₹20-crore laser and sound show at the majestic Ram ki Paidi Ghat on the bank of Saryu in Ayodhya. This show will be free for visitors, said officials.

The UP Project Corporation Limited (UPPCL), a body of the state government, has started erecting steel pillars near Nageshwar Nath temple on the ghat.

According to Dileep Gaur, project manager, UPPCL, on the lines of German hangers, two pillars of 65 feet each will be constructed at the ghat. A curtain measuring 30 ft x and 200 ft will come up between these pillars.

The Yogi Adityanath government had approved the project last year, but funds have been released this year.

