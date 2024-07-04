Ram temple priests get new dress code, banned from carrying phones

Priests of the Ayodhya Ram temple are now attired in traditional yellow clothes from those of saffron earlier. Also, taking phones to the temple has been banned for priests as well. Priests now sport a dhoti, chaubandi and turban, all of which are yellow. Earlier, they wore saffron kurta, turban and dhoti. (Sourced)

The turban is made of cotton, and the priests were given training to how to sport them properly. The chaubandi, a kurta-like cloth, has a rope, not buttons, to hold it in place. The dhoti sported by the priests cover their legs till the ankles.

Temple sources said the move to ban priests from carrying their phones to the temples was as part of security measures. It was taken after recent pictures of the temple were leaked online, they said.

In the temple, the chief priest is assisted by four assistant priests. The trust has decided to assign five trainee priests to each assistant priest. The priests will offer their services from 3.30 am to 11 pm. Each team of priests must provide five hours of service, the trust said.